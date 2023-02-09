Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ LIU

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 14-11; LIU 3-20

What to Know

After three games on the road, the LIU Sharks are heading back home. LIU and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Sharks ended up a good deal behind the Merrimack Warriors when they played last week, losing 76-59. Guard Marko Maletic (13 points) and guard R.J. Greene (12 points) were the top scorers for LIU.

Meanwhile, Fairleigh Dickinson was close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 83-79 to the Wagner Seahawks.

LIU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 5-15-1 ATS when expected to lose.

LIU is now 3-20 while the Knights sit at 14-11. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Sharks are stumbling into the matchup with the 356th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.1 on average. Fairleigh Dickinson has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Knights, as the game opened with the Knights as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LIU have won nine out of their last 17 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.