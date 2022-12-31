Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ LIU

Current Records: Sacred Heart 6-9; LIU 2-11

What to Know

The Sacred Heart Pioneers lost both of their matches to the LIU Sharks last season on scores of 75-79 and 75-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Sacred Heart and LIU will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Pioneers came up short against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Thursday, falling 74-67.

Meanwhile, the Sharks came up short against the Wagner Seahawks on Thursday, falling 69-61.

Sacred Heart is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Sacred Heart against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

The losses put Sacred Heart at 6-9 and LIU at 2-11. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Pioneers have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 32nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Sharks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.30% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Odds

The Pioneers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

LIU have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Sacred Heart.