St. Francis (N.Y.) @ LIU

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 8-9; LIU 2-15

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the LIU Sharks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 18 of 2020. St. Francis (N.Y.) and LIU will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Terriers will be strutting in after a victory while LIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday St. Francis (N.Y.) sidestepped the Sacred Heart Pioneers for an 82-79 win.

Meanwhile, the contest between LIU and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Sharks falling 87-68.

St. Francis (N.Y.) is now 8-9 while LIU sits at 2-15. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Francis (N.Y.) has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.50% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Series History

LIU have won ten out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).