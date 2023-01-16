Who's Playing
St. Francis (N.Y.) @ LIU
Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 8-9; LIU 2-15
What to Know
The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the LIU Sharks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 18 of 2020. St. Francis (N.Y.) and LIU will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Steinberg Wellness Center. The Terriers will be strutting in after a victory while LIU will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday St. Francis (N.Y.) sidestepped the Sacred Heart Pioneers for an 82-79 win.
Meanwhile, the contest between LIU and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Sharks falling 87-68.
St. Francis (N.Y.) is now 8-9 while LIU sits at 2-15. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Francis (N.Y.) has only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.50% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LIU have won ten out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).
- Feb 10, 2022 - LIU 74 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 69
- Jan 17, 2022 - LIU 80 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 65
- Feb 08, 2021 - LIU 96 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 84
- Jan 30, 2021 - LIU 102 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 88
- Feb 18, 2020 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 87 vs. LIU 77
- Jan 15, 2020 - LIU 69 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 66
- Feb 14, 2019 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 83 vs. LIU 76
- Jan 21, 2019 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 79 vs. LIU 70
- Feb 28, 2018 - LIU 73 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 50
- Feb 22, 2018 - LIU 81 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 76
- Feb 15, 2018 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 84 vs. LIU 79
- Feb 15, 2017 - LIU 82 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 45
- Jan 14, 2017 - LIU 63 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 58
- Feb 15, 2016 - LIU 82 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 67
- Jan 23, 2016 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 64 vs. LIU 49