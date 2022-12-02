Who's Playing

Towson @ LIU

Current Records: Towson 7-1; LIU 1-5

What to Know

The LIU Sharks will square off against the Towson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Towson should still be feeling good after a win, while the Sharks will be looking to regain their footing.

A victory for LIU just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 95-68 punch to the gut against the St. John's Red Storm. Guard Marko Maletic had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Tigers beat the Mercer Bears 70-60 on Sunday.

LIU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Tuesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

LIU is now 1-5 while Towson sits at 7-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Sharks are stumbling into the matchup with the 356th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.3 on average. The Tigers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Sharks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.