Who's Playing

Towson @ LIU

Current Records: Towson 7-1; LIU 1-5

What to Know

The LIU Sharks will square off against the Towson Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Steinberg Wellness Center. Towson should still be riding high after a victory, while the Sharks will be looking to right the ship.

A win for LIU just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 95-68 punch to the gut against the St. John's Red Storm. LIU was surely aware of their 33-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Marko Maletic had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Towson was able to grind out a solid win over the Mercer Bears on Sunday, winning 70-60.

LIU is now 1-5 while the Tigers sit at 7-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Sharks are stumbling into the matchup with the 354th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 17.3 on average. Towson has experienced some struggles of their own as they are sixth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center -- Brooklyn, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Towson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.