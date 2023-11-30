Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 1-7, LMU 4-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for LMU. They will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Cent. Arkansas Bears at 10:00 p.m. ET at Albert Gersten Pavilion. LMU might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Saturday.

LMU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 20 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Miners as the Lions made off with a 67-47 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for LMU.

LMU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Justin Wright, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds, and Lars Thiemann, who scored 13 points. Thiemann continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 79-74 to the Privateers. Cent. Arkansas has struggled against New Orleans recently, as their contest on Sunday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Lions now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 1-7.

As mentioned, LMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

LMU is a big 20.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Injury Report for LMU

Injury Report for Cent. Arkansas

Camren Hunter: Out (Foot)

No Injury Information