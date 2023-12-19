Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, LMU looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 39-30 lead against Detroit.

If LMU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-5 in no time. On the other hand, Detroit will have to make due with an 0-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Detroit 0-10, LMU 6-5

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for LMU. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Detroit Titans at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The timing is sure in LMU's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while Detroit has not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Lions couldn't handle the Gauchos and fell 68-59.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 20 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Detroit found out the hard way last Sunday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 91-59 bruising that the Wildcats dished out last Sunday. Detroit was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Marcus Tankersley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Lions' defeat dropped their record down to 6-5. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 0-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: LMU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 61.3 points per game. The only thing between LMU and another offensive beatdown is Detroit. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Odds

LMU is a big 15.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

