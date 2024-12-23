Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between LMU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 41-31 lead against N. Alabama.

LMU entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will N. Alabama step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ LMU Lions

Current Records: N. Alabama 8-4, LMU 7-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Alabama Lions and the LMU Lions will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gersten Pavilion. Both teams are coming into the game red-hot, with N. Alabama sitting on three straight victories and LMU on four.

Last Thursday, N. Alabama strolled past Charleston Southern with points to spare, taking the game 86-69.

LMU's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took down Southern U. 89-73 on Friday.

Alex Merkviladze was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds. That's the most threes he has posted since back in January. Another player making a difference was Jevon Porter, who scored 14 points plus eight rebounds.

LMU was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Southern U. only posted 11.

N. Alabama's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-4. As for LMU, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-4 record this season.

N. Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

LMU and N. Alabama pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, LMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

LMU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.