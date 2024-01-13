Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Pacific 6-12, LMU 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

LMU is on a four-game streak of home losses, Pacific a seven-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gersten Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Lions were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 68-64 to the Gaels.

LMU's loss came about despite a quality game from Will Johnston, who scored 19 points along with six assists. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the Tigers ended up a good deal behind the Waves on Thursday and lost 93-78.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Lesown Hallums Jr., who scored 13 points.

The Lions have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-9 record this season. As for the Tigers, their loss dropped their record down to 6-12.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: LMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Pacific, though, as they've been averaging only 28.6 rebounds per game. Given LMU's sizeable advantage in that area, Pacific will need to find a way to close that gap.

LMU came out on top in a nail-biter against Pacific in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, sneaking past 90-88. Does LMU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Pacific turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

LMU and Pacific both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.