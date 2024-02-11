Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Pepperdine after losing six in a row. Sitting on a score of 30-29, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Pepperdine came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Pepperdine 9-16, LMU 10-13

How To Watch

What to Know

After three games on the road, LMU is heading back home. They and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gersten Pavilion. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored LMU last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Toreros by a score of 79-77. The close game was extra heartbreaking for LMU, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

Despite their loss, LMU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Justice Hill, who scored 19 points along with five assists, was perhaps the best of all. Hill is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Lars Thiemann, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dons. Pepperdine has struggled against the Dons recently, as their game on Thursday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Like Pepperdine, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Houston Mallette led the charge by scoring 19 points along with two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jevon Porter, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Lions dropped their record down to 10-13 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Waves, they have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-16 record this season.

Going forward, LMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-4 against the spread when playing at home.

LMU beat the Waves 68-61 when the teams last played back in January. Will LMU repeat their success, or do the Waves have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

LMU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

LMU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.