Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Portland 7-13, LMU 9-10

How To Watch

What to Know

LMU is 9-1 against Portland since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Gersten Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, LMU will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, the Lions were able to grind out a solid victory over the Waves, taking the game 68-61.

LMU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Lars Thiemann out in front who scored 12 points. Will Johnston was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 85-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Toreros. Portland didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Tyler Robertson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points. Less helpful for Portland was Vukasin Masic's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Lions' victory bumped their record up to 9-10. As for the Pilots, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-13 record this season.

LMU took their victory against Portland when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 79-60. Does LMU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Portland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

LMU is a big 10-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lions as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

LMU has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Portland.