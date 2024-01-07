Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2023 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Saint Mary's and LMU will finish this one. Saint Mary's has jumped out to a quick 35-31 lead against LMU.

Saint Mary's came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Saint Mary's 10-6, LMU 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

LMU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The LMU Lions and the Saint Mary's Gaels will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Albert Gersten Pavilion. LMU is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The point spread may have favored LMU last Thursday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 68-57 loss to the Broncos. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points LMU has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Keli Leaupepe, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for LMU was Dominick Harris' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Saint Mary's proved on Thursday. They walked away with an 81-70 victory over the Toreros. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Saint Mary's.

Among those leading the charge was Aidan Mahaney, who scored 25 points along with six assists and three steals. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Augustas Marciulionis was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten assists.

The Lions bumped their record down to 7-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Gaels, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

LMU didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Saint Mary's in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 78-74 win. Does LMU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Saint Mary's turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a big 10-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won 9 out of their last 10 games against LMU.