Saint Mary's Gaels @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Saint Mary's 10-6, LMU 7-8

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

LMU is 1-9 against Saint Mary's since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The LMU Lions will stay at home for another game and welcome the Saint Mary's Gaels at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Albert Gersten Pavilion.

The point spread may have favored LMU on Thursday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 68-57 loss to the Broncos. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points LMU has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Keli Leaupepe, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds. Less helpful for LMU was Dominick Harris' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Saint Mary's proved on Thursday. They walked away with an 81-70 victory over the Toreros. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Saint Mary's.

Among those leading the charge was Aidan Mahaney, who scored 25 points along with six assists and three steals. Those six assists set a new season-high mark for him. Augustas Marciulionis was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten assists.

The Lions bumped their record down to 7-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Gaels, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

LMU didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Saint Mary's in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 78-74 win. Does LMU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Saint Mary's turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Saint Mary's has won 9 out of their last 10 games against LMU.