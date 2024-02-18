Halftime Report

Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ LMU Lions

Current Records: San Fran. 20-6, LMU 10-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the San Fran. Dons and the LMU Lions are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at Gersten Pavilion. LMU is crawling into this matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while San Fran. will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, the Dons skirted by the Broncos 71-70 thanks to a clutch free throw from Jonathan Mogbo with but a second left in the second quarter. The victory was all the more spectacular given San Fran. was down 19 points with 7:04 left in the first half.

Mogbo was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and five steals. Another player making a difference was Malik Thomas, who scored 17 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Lions, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 91-74 loss to the Bulldogs on Thursday. LMU has struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as their contest on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Will Johnston, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 0 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Justin Wright was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

The Dons have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-6 record this season. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-15 record this season.

Looking forward to Saturday, San Fran. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

San Fran. strolled past the Lions in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 90-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Fran. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 8.5-point favorite against LMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

San Fran. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LMU.