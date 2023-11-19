1st Quarter Report

LMU is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 39-33, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

LMU have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for they.

Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ LMU Lions

Current Records: SF Austin 2-1, LMU 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

LMU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will face off against the SF Austin Lumberjacks at 12:30 p.m. ET at John Gray Gymnasium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, a fact LMU proved on Tuesday. They blew past the Tigers 88-66.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead LMU to victory, but perhaps none more so than Justice Hill, who earned 23 points along with 8 assists. Dominick Harris was another key contributor, earning 18 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks humbled the Demons with a 96-70 smackdown.

The Lions now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Lumberjacks, they now also have a winning record of 2-1.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: LMU has themselves a killer kicker this season, having nailed 51.9% of their shots per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've drained 54.4% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.