Who's Playing

Westcliff Warriors @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Westcliff 0-0, LMU 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The LMU Lions will host the Westcliff Warriors to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at Albert Gersten Pavilion.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: LMU were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Westcliff struggles in that department as they averaged 34.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, LMU finished on the right side of .500 (19-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.