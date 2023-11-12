Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ LMU Lions

Current Records: Yale 1-1, LMU 1-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California

Albert Gersten Pavilion -- Los Angeles, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

The LMU Lions will be playing at home against the Yale Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Yale took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on LMU, who comes in off a win.

LMU took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday (and then some). They put a hurting on the Warriors at home to the tune of 109-68. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, as LMU did.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs ended up a good deal behind the Bulldogs on Friday and lost 86-71.

Despite the loss, Yale got a solid performance out of John Poulakidas, who earned 18 points.

The Lions' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Looking forward, LMU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 17-12 record against the spread.

LMU ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 11-4 when favored last season. Lions fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every contest netted those bettors $1,267.95. On the other hand, Yale was 5-3 as the underdog last season.

Odds

LMU is a slight 1-point favorite against Yale, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.