Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ Long Beach State

Regular Season Records: Cal Poly 7-24; Long Beach State 17-15

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-12 against the Long Beach State Beach since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Cal Poly and Long Beach State are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 7 at Dollar Loan Center in the first round of the Big West Conference Tourney. The odds don't look promising for the Mustangs, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Cal Poly was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 73-72 to the California Riverside Highlanders.

Speaking of close games: Long Beach State lost 93-92 to the UC Davis Aggies.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beach are a big 9-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Long Beach State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Cal Poly.