Who's Playing
Cal Poly @ Long Beach State
Regular Season Records: Cal Poly 7-24; Long Beach State 17-15
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-12 against the Long Beach State Beach since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Cal Poly and Long Beach State are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET March 7 at Dollar Loan Center in the first round of the Big West Conference Tourney. The odds don't look promising for the Mustangs, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Cal Poly was just a bucket shy of a victory this past Saturday and fell 73-72 to the California Riverside Highlanders.
Speaking of close games: Long Beach State lost 93-92 to the UC Davis Aggies.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Beach are a big 9-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Long Beach State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Cal Poly.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Long Beach State 70 vs. Cal Poly 52
- Jan 12, 2023 - Long Beach State 77 vs. Cal Poly 58
- Feb 05, 2022 - Long Beach State 78 vs. Cal Poly 65
- Feb 20, 2021 - Long Beach State 74 vs. Cal Poly 69
- Feb 19, 2021 - Long Beach State 64 vs. Cal Poly 60
- Mar 05, 2020 - Long Beach State 80 vs. Cal Poly 73
- Feb 05, 2020 - Cal Poly 92 vs. Long Beach State 75
- Mar 02, 2019 - Long Beach State 94 vs. Cal Poly 85
- Feb 09, 2019 - Long Beach State 76 vs. Cal Poly 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Long Beach State 73 vs. Cal Poly 54
- Jan 25, 2018 - Long Beach State 87 vs. Cal Poly 71
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cal Poly 78 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Jan 21, 2017 - Long Beach State 98 vs. Cal Poly 92
- Feb 11, 2016 - Long Beach State 73 vs. Cal Poly 70
- Jan 16, 2016 - Cal Poly 96 vs. Long Beach State 92