The No. 9 Long Beach State Beach and the No. 8 Northridge Matadors are set to square off in a 2021 Big West Tournament first round matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Long Beach State is 5-11, while CSU Northridge is 9-12.

Northridge vs. Long Beach State spread: Northridge -2.5

Northridge vs. Long Beach State over-under: 153 points

What you need to know about Long Beach State

Long Beach State lost to UC Irvine Anteaters this past Saturday, 73-58, at home. Long Beach State has lost four consecutive games. UC Irvine scored nine of the first 11 points in the second half to pull away. Colin Slater led Long Beach State with 15 points.

Michael Carter was dismissed by Long Beach State before the loss to UC Irvine. Isaiah Washington leads Long Beach State in scoring at 14.3 points per game. The two scheduled matchups between Long Beach State and Northridge on January 15-16 were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

What you need to know about CSU Northridge

Northridge fell 66-65 to California Riverside on Saturday. Riverside hit the winning basket with 38 seconds left. TJ Starks scored 25 points and Alex Merkviladze had 13 points and 13 rebounds. The Matadors lost three of their four final regular season games.

Starks is seventh in the nation in scoring at 21.6 points per game. Under Matt Gottfried, Northridge has beaten Long Beach State in three of four matchups. The Matadors last won a Big West Tournament game in 2014.

How to make Long Beach State vs. CSU Northridge picks

