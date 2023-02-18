Who's Playing

Hawaii @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Hawaii 18-8; Long Beach State 15-12

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach and the Hawaii Warriors are even-steven against one another since January of 2016 (9-9), but not for long. Long Beach State and the Warriors will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at The Walter Pyramid. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The game between Long Beach State and the California Riverside Highlanders on Wednesday was not particularly close, with the Beach falling 88-76.

Meanwhile, Hawaii was just a bucket short of a victory on Sunday and fell 52-51 to the Cal State Fullerton Titans.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Long Beach State is expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their 11 home games.

The losses put Long Beach State at 15-12 and the Warriors at 18-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Beach are stumbling into the contest with the 49th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.1 on average. Hawaii's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 61.7 on average. Maybe that strength will give Hawaii the oomph they need to beat the odds.

Odds

The Beach are a 3-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Long Beach State and Hawaii both have nine wins in their last 18 games.