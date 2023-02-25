Who's Playing

Northridge @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Northridge 7-22; Long Beach State 15-14

What to Know

The Northridge Matadors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Northridge and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at The Walter Pyramid. The Matadors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Long Beach State and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 26 of 2020.

Northridge beat the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners 75-68 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 78-73 to the Santa Barbara Gauchos.

Northridge's win brought them up to 7-22 while the Beach's loss pulled them down to 15-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Matadors are stumbling into the game with the seventh fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.2 on average. Long Beach State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 52nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

The Beach are a big 13-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Long Beach State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Northridge.