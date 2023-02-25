Who's Playing
Northridge @ Long Beach State
Current Records: Northridge 7-22; Long Beach State 15-14
What to Know
The Northridge Matadors have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Northridge and the Long Beach State Beach will face off in a Big West battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at The Walter Pyramid. The Matadors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Long Beach State and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 26 of 2020.
Northridge beat the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners 75-68 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Long Beach State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 78-73 to the Santa Barbara Gauchos.
Northridge's win brought them up to 7-22 while the Beach's loss pulled them down to 15-14. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Matadors are stumbling into the game with the seventh fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.2 on average. Long Beach State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 52nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Beach are a big 13-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Long Beach State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Northridge.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Long Beach State 84 vs. Northridge 74
- Feb 17, 2022 - Long Beach State 72 vs. Northridge 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Long Beach State 71 vs. Northridge 55
- Mar 09, 2021 - Long Beach State 85 vs. Northridge 63
- Feb 26, 2020 - Northridge 73 vs. Long Beach State 64
- Jan 08, 2020 - Northridge 95 vs. Long Beach State 77
- Feb 20, 2019 - Long Beach State 80 vs. Northridge 78
- Jan 23, 2019 - Northridge 86 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Jan 27, 2018 - Long Beach State 70 vs. Northridge 66
- Jan 10, 2018 - Long Beach State 80 vs. Northridge 70
- Feb 01, 2017 - Northridge 108 vs. Long Beach State 98
- Jan 11, 2017 - Northridge 89 vs. Long Beach State 82
- Feb 06, 2016 - Long Beach State 81 vs. Northridge 76
- Jan 06, 2016 - Long Beach State 94 vs. Northridge 79