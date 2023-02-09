Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Long Beach State

Current Records: Santa Barbara 18-4; Long Beach State 14-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Big West battle as the Long Beach State Beach and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at The Walter Pyramid. The teams split their matchups last year, with Santa Barbara winning the first 84-71 at home and Long Beach State taking the second 67-64.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Beach beat the UC Irvine Anteaters 93-88 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Gauchos were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the Northridge Matadors. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Santa Barbara was far and away the favorite.

Long Beach State came out on top in a nail-biter against Santa Barbara when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 67-64. Long Beach State's win shoved Santa Barbara out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.20

Odds

The Gauchos are a slight 1-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Beach as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Long Beach State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Santa Barbara.