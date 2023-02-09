Who's Playing
Santa Barbara @ Long Beach State
Current Records: Santa Barbara 18-4; Long Beach State 14-10
What to Know
Get ready for a Big West battle as the Long Beach State Beach and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at The Walter Pyramid. The teams split their matchups last year, with Santa Barbara winning the first 84-71 at home and Long Beach State taking the second 67-64.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Beach beat the UC Irvine Anteaters 93-88 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Gauchos were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the Northridge Matadors. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Santa Barbara was far and away the favorite.
Long Beach State came out on top in a nail-biter against Santa Barbara when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 67-64. Long Beach State's win shoved Santa Barbara out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.20
Odds
The Gauchos are a slight 1-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Beach as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Long Beach State have won nine out of their last 14 games against Santa Barbara.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Long Beach State 67 vs. Santa Barbara 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - Santa Barbara 84 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Jan 13, 2022 - Long Beach State 65 vs. Santa Barbara 58
- Mar 11, 2021 - Santa Barbara 95 vs. Long Beach State 87
- Feb 01, 2020 - Santa Barbara 87 vs. Long Beach State 62
- Jan 11, 2020 - Long Beach State 55 vs. Santa Barbara 52
- Feb 28, 2019 - Long Beach State 69 vs. Santa Barbara 64
- Jan 26, 2019 - Santa Barbara 82 vs. Long Beach State 71
- Mar 01, 2018 - Long Beach State 70 vs. Santa Barbara 69
- Feb 15, 2018 - Santa Barbara 80 vs. Long Beach State 70
- Feb 18, 2017 - Long Beach State 66 vs. Santa Barbara 48
- Jan 19, 2017 - Long Beach State 81 vs. Santa Barbara 76
- Jan 28, 2016 - Long Beach State 80 vs. Santa Barbara 70
- Jan 20, 2016 - Long Beach State 77 vs. Santa Barbara 67