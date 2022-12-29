Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ Long Beach State

Current Records: UC San Diego 5-7; Long Beach State 6-6

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons lost both of their matches to the Long Beach State Beach last season on scores of 69-87 and 87-103, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UC San Diego and Long Beach State will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at The Walter Pyramid. The Beach will be strutting in after a win while UC San Diego will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UC San Diego ended up a good deal behind the San Diego State Aztecs when they played last Tuesday, losing 62-46. Forward Francis Nwaokorie had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Long Beach State beat the Idaho Vandals 82-75 last week.

The Tritons are expected to lose this next one by 9. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 5-5 all in all.

UC San Diego is now 5-7 while the Beach sit at 6-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UC San Diego is stumbling into the game with the 24th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.2 on average. Long Beach State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 47th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California

The Walter Pyramid -- Long Beach, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.50

Odds

The Beach are a big 9-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beach as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Long Beach State have won both of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last eight years.