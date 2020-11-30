The Long Beach State 49ers will take on the No. 22 UCLA Bruins at 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA is 1-1 on the season, while Long Beach State is set to make its season debut on Monday night. The Bruins have dominated the 49ers over the years, winning each of the last nine meetings against Long Beach State.

The Bruins are favored by 17.5-points in the latest UCLA vs. Long Beach State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 142.5.

UCLA vs. Long Beach State spread: UCLA -17.5

UCLA vs. Long Beach State over-under: 142.5 points

UCLA vs. Long Beach State money line: UCLA -2800, Long Beach State +1200

What you need to know about UCLA

The Bruins were 19-12 last season and are coming off of a 107-98 win against the Pepperdine Waves this past Friday. It may have taken overtime, but UCLA eventually got the job done against Pepperdine. The Bruins were led by guard Chris Smith, who finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Smith is averaging 18.0 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists per game through his first two outings of the season.

UCLA will enter Monday's matchup confident it can secure a big win. That's because the Bruins are 7-0 in their last seven home games. In addition, UCLA is 6-3 against the spread in its last nine games against an opponent from the Big West conference.

What you need to know about Long Beach State

Long Beach State struggled last year, ending up 11-21. However, the 49ers bring back a lot of talent this year, including the dynamic duo of Chance Hunter and Michael Carter III.

Hunter finished the 2019-20 season averaging 13.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Smith was also lethal from behind the arc last season, knocking down over 41 percent of his three-point attempts. Carter, meanwhile, averaged over 12 points per game last season and made 81.2 percent of his shots from the charity stripe.

