Long Island University is firing coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons and is believed to be pursuing G League Ignite program manager Rod Strickland as a successor, according to 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein. Strickland is a native of the Bronx and former 1988 first-round draft pick of the New York Knicks. He worked as an assistant at South Florida from 2014 to 2017 before helping spearhead Ignite in its early stages over the past three years.

At LIU, he will inherit a program that is coming off a third-place finish in the Northeast Conference. The Sharks never finished worse than .500 in league play during Kellogg's five seasons, going 74-74 (49-41 NEC) during his tenure and reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

Kellogg, 49, came to LIU following a nine-year run at UMass and a near-equally long run on John Calipari's staff at Memphis. The transition comes late in the offseason at a time when the deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and be eligible immediately has passed.

Strickland played in the NBA from 1988 to 2005, logging time with the Knicks, Spurs, Trail Blazers, Wizards, Heat, Timberwolves, Magic, Raptors and Rockets. He joined the upstart G League program in 2018 as it popped up to serve as an alternative to college basketball for high school prospects seeking professional development opportunities.