The Long Island Sharks will battle the Air Force Falcons in a non-conference matchup on Monday afternoon. LIU is coming off a 102-42 win over Pratt on Saturday, while Air Force defeated Jacksonville State 73-67 on Thursday. The Sharks (1-1), who finished seventh in the Northeast Conference at 6-10 and were 7-22 overall in 2023-24, were 1-17 on the road last season. The Falcons (1-1), who tied for 10th in the Mountain West at 2-16 and were 9-22 overall a year ago, were 4-12 on their home court.

Tip-off from Clune Arena at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Air Force defeated Long Island 82-67 last season in the only previous meeting between the schools. The Falcons are 11-point favorites in the latest Long Island vs. Air Force odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Air Force vs. Long Island picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024-25 season on a 153-110 betting roll (+1891) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on LIU vs. Air Force. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Air Force vs. LIU:

Long Island vs. Air Force spread: Air Force -11



Long Island vs. Air Force over/under: 142.5 points

Long Island vs. Air Force money line: Air Force -680, Long Island +486

LIU: The Sharks have hit the Under in 13 of their last 20 road games (+5.25 units)

AFA: The Falcons have hit the Over in 22 of their last 32 games (+11.05 units)

Long Island vs. Air Force picks: See picks at SportsLine

Long Island vs. Air Force streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Air Force

Senior guard Ethan Taylor is one of two players averaging double-digit scoring for the Falcons. He is coming off a double-double in the win over Jacksonville State. In that game, he scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out six assists and had two steals in 39 minutes. He scored 30 points and added eight rebounds in a 73-57 loss to North Alabama on Nov. 4 in the season opener. Last year in 31 games, Taylor averaged 13.5 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.8 minutes.

Air Force, which returns three starters and 13 letterwinners, are also led by sophomore forward Caleb Walker, who is averaging 11 points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists and one block in 23.5 minutes. He is coming off a 10-point, four-rebound, four-assist and two-block effort in the win over Jacksonville State. He scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds and added two assists in the season opener. Walker appeared in just one game last year. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Long Island

The Sharks have six players who are averaging at least nine points this season. Junior guard Malachi Davis leads the team in scoring and is averaging 16 points, 5.5 assists, three rebounds and 2.5 steals in 28 minutes. He is connecting on 40% of his field goals, including a blistering 42.9% of his 3-pointers, and 90% of his free throws. He nearly registered a double-double in the win over Pratt. He scored 13 points, dished out nine assists, recorded four steals and grabbed three rebounds in just 25 minutes of action.

Fifth-year senior guard Brent Davis, who is in his first year with the program after spending two years at The Citadel and two at Chicago State, is averaging 12.5 points, three steals, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.5 minutes. In a season-opening 90-60 loss to 24th-ranked Mississippi on Nov. 4, he scored 19 points and registered two steals. Last year at Chicago State, he started 30 of 31 games. He averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.2 assists for the Cougars. See which team to pick here.

How to make Long Island vs. Air Force picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 141 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.



So who wins Long Island vs. Air Force, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.