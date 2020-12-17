The Long Island University Sharks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers face off on Thursday afternoon. These teams battled in the same venue on Wednesday, with Long Island blitzing Sacred Heart in the second half on the way to a 75-55 victory. The Wednesday matchup was the first game of the season for LIU. For Sacred Heart, the loss dropped it to 0-2, though the Pioneers faced seven postponements or cancellations after losing to Rutgers in their season opener.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET in Fairfield. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Sharks as 3.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 152 in the latest Long Island vs. Sacred Heart odds.

Long Island vs. Sacred Heart spread: Long Island -3.5

Long Island vs. Sacred Heart over-under: 152 points

LIU: The Sharks are 10-8 against the spread in the last 18 road games

SH: The Pioneers are 5-7-1 against the spread in the last 13 home games

Why Long Island can cover

Derek Kellogg's squad put together a very impressive performance in its season opener and, because it came against this same Sacred Heart team, it could be instructive. The Sharks created a turnover on more than 30 percent of Sacred Heart's possessions on Wednesday, and they held the Pioneers to 37.5 percent on 2-point attempts and 23.1 percent on 3-point attempts.

On the offensive side, Long Island was dominant on the glass, pulling down almost 36 percent of available rebounds, and the Sharks were able to generate 31 free throw attempts. Long Island's leading returning scorer is Jermaine Jackson Jr., who scored 17 points on Wednesday, but the Sharks also got 20 points and 13 rebounds from senior forward Ty Flowers, who projects to be a key piece moving forward.

Why Sacred Heart can cover

Given the small sample size of 2020-21, it is wise to lean on previous information when attempting to evaluate Sacred Heart. The Pioneers were a top-tier offensive rebounding team in 2019-20, ranking in the top five nationally on a rate basis, and Sacred Heart was also a strongly above-average free throw shooting team at 73.3 percent.

Defensively, Anthony Latina's team ranked in the top 20 in free throw prevention and, with top-100 marks in 2-point shooting allowed (46.3 percent) and effective field goal shooting allowed (47.6 percent), there is a lot to like. In the small sample of 2020-21, the Pioneers are also holding opponents to 21.1 percent from 3-point range, and they will hope to continue that trend in the rematch.

