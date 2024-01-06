Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Longwood after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Charleston Southern 34-22.

Longwood came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Charleston Southern 4-10, Longwood 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Longwood. The Longwood Lancers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The timing is sure in Longwood's favor as the team sits on eight straight wins at home while Charleston Southern has not had much luck on the away from home, with 11 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Longwood fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Winthrop on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 68-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Longwood has scored all season.

Longwood struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 68-61 defeat to the Blue Hose.

The Lancers' defeat dropped their record down to 12-4. As for the Buccaneers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Longwood's sizeable advantage in that area, Charleston Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Longwood came up short against Charleston Southern in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 75-63. Can Longwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Longwood is a big 15.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Longwood has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.