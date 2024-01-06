Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Charleston Southern 4-10, Longwood 12-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Longwood is heading back home. The Longwood Lancers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Longwood fought the good fight in their overtime game against Winthrop on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 68-60 loss to the Eagles. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Longwood has scored all season.

Longwood struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers couldn't handle the Blue Hose on Wednesday and fell 68-61. Charleston Southern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Lancers bumped their record down to 12-4 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Buccaneers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Longwood's sizeable advantage in that area, Charleston Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Longwood came up short against Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 75-63. Can Longwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Longwood has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.