Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Delaware State 1-4, Longwood 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Delaware State is 0-3 against Longwood since November of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Delaware State Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the Longwood Lancers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Joan Perry Brock Center. Delaware State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

The point spread may have favored Delaware State on Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Highlanders.

Even though they lost, Delaware State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N.J. Tech only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Longwood waltzed into Saturday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 73-66 win over the Eagles.

The Hornets' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.7 points per game. As for the Lancers, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Delaware State was dealt a punishing 75-49 loss at the hands of Longwood when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Can Delaware State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Longwood has won all of the games they've played against Delaware State in the last 5 years.