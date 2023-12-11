Who's Playing

Gallaudet Bison @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Gallaudet 0-0, Longwood 9-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will host the Gallaudet Bison to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 11:00 a.m. ET on December 11th at Joan Perry Brock Center.

Monday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gallaudet were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 25.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42.4 per game.

Looking back to last season, Gallaudet finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Longwood also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 20-11.