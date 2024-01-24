Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 8-12, Longwood 14-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia



What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Longwood Lancers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Joan Perry Brock Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Gardner-Webb had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-74 victory over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Longwood's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They came out on top against the Blue Hose by a score of 80-70.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 8-12. As for the Lancers, their victory bumped their record up to 14-7.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Gardner-Webb came up short against Longwood when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 75-63. Can Gardner-Webb avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Longwood has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Gardner-Webb.