Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: High Point 15-4, Longwood 13-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

High Point is 1-9 against Longwood since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Joan Perry Brock Center. Despite being away, the Panthers are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, High Point blew past Gardner-Webb, posting a 96-55 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 53-23.

High Point smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They are 4-1 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, Longwood suffered their biggest loss since March 22, 2024 on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 95-76 defeat at the hands of Winthrop. The Lancers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-30.

The win made it two in a row for High Point and bumps their season record up to 15-4. As for Longwood, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. High Point hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

High Point and Longwood were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March of 2024, but High Point came up empty-handed after an 80-79 defeat. Can High Point avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

High Point is a 3.5-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Longwood has won 9 out of their last 10 games against High Point.