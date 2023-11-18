Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: NC Central 2-2, Longwood 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will be playing at home against the NC Central Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Longwood's and Md.-E. Shore's match on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Longwood turned on the heat in the second half with 44 points. The Lancers were the clear victor by a 80-61 margin over the Hawks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Longwood.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 54 points in their last game, NC Central made sure to put some points up on the board against Mid-Atlantic Christian on Tuesday. The Eagles blew past the Mustangs, posting a 113-50 win at home. With that victory, NC Central brought their scoring average up to 82.5 points per game.

The Lancers now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Eagles, the victory also got them back to even at 2-2.

Looking ahead, Longwood is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Longwood and NC Central are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.3 points per game. However, it's not like NC Central struggles in that department as they've been even better at 82.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Longwood is a big 9.5-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.