NC Central Eagles @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: NC Central 2-2, Longwood 2-1

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Longwood Lancers will be playing at home against the NC Central Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Longwood's and Md.-E. Shore's match on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Longwood turned on the heat in the second half with 44 points. The Lancers were the clear victor by a 80-61 margin over the Hawks. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Longwood.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 54 points in their last game, NC Central made sure to put some points up on the board against Mid-Atlantic Christian on Tuesday. The Eagles blew past the Mustangs, posting a 113-50 win at home. With that victory, NC Central brought their scoring average up to 82.5 points per game.

The Lancers now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Eagles, the victory also got them back to even at 2-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like NC Central struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.