Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Radford 10-6, Longwood 13-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN University

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Joan Perry Brock Center. Coming off a loss in a game Radford was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 20 to 4 on offense, a fact Radford found out the hard way last Wednesday. They took a 85-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. It was the first time this season that Radford let down their fans at home.

Longwood has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matchups by 19 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Buccaneers on Saturday as the Lancers made off with a 77-56 victory. The victory was some much needed relief for Longwood as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Highlanders' defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 10-6. As for the Lancers, their victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-4.

While only Longwood took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead to Thursday, Longwood is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Radford in mind: they have a solid 10-4 record against the spread this season.

Radford came up short against Longwood when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 73-63. Can Radford avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Longwood is a solid 6-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 135 points.

Series History

Radford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.