Who's Playing

St. Mary's MD Seahawks @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: St. Mary's MD 0-0, Longwood 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will host the St. Mary's MD Seahawks to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. ET on November 11th at Joan Perry Brock Center.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Mary's MD were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 25.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been even better at 45 per game.

Looking back to last season, St. Mary's MD finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Longwood also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 20-11.