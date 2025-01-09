Halftime Report

The last time Longwood and UNC-Ash. met, the game was decided by 26 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 46-45, Longwood has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Longwood keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-5 in no time. On the other hand, UNC-Ash. will have to make due with a 10-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 10-5, Longwood 12-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

UNC-Ash. and Longwood are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The Lancers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bulldogs in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

UNC-Ash.'s offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with High Point on Saturday. UNC-Ash. managed a 103-99 win over High Point. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bulldogs.

UNC-Ash. was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as High Point only posted ten.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Longwood, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Thursday. They rang in the new year with an 83-78 victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

UNC-Ash. pushed their record up to 10-5 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home. As for Longwood, their victory bumped their record up to 12-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: UNC-Ash. has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. It's a different story for Longwood, though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given UNC-Ash.'s sizable advantage in that area, Longwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

UNC-Ash. was pulverized by Longwood 85-59 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Can UNC-Ash. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Longwood is a 3.5-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Longwood and UNC-Ash. both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.