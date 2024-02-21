Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 19-9, Longwood 16-11

How To Watch

What to Know

UNC-Ash. has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Joan Perry Brock Center. UNC-Ash. is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

UNC-Ash. only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 31-point they dealt the Buccaneers on Saturday. The Bulldogs steamrolled past the Buccaneers 86-55 at home. With UNC-Ash. ahead 47-23 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the Lancers were able to grind out a solid win over the Blue Hose on Saturday, taking the game 81-73. With that victory, Longwood brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 19-9 with that victory, which was their 12th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.7 points per game. As for the Lancers, their win ended a seven-game drought on the road and puts them at 16-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as UNC-Ash. and the Lancers are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNC-Ash. didn't have too much breathing room in their game against the Lancers in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 65-61 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNC-Ash. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a slight 1-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNC-Ash. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.