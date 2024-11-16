Halftime Report

UT Martin and Longwood have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 34-24, UT Martin has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If UT Martin keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-0 in no time. On the other hand, Longwood will have to make due with a 3-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: UT Martin 2-0, Longwood 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks are taking a road trip to face off against the Longwood Lancers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The Skyhawks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, things could have been worse for UT Martin, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 87-69 loss to N. Alabama. The loss was the Skyhawks' first of the season.

Meanwhile, Longwood had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They walked away with a 76-62 victory over the Panthers.

UT Martin's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 2-0. As for Longwood, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UT Martin has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 44 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UT Martin is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Longwood is a big 11.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.