Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: VMI 2-9, Longwood 11-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

What to Know

The VMI Keydets will head out on the road to face off against the Longwood Lancers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Joan Perry Brock Center. VMI is staggering into the game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Longwood will skip in buoyed by 11 consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, the Keydets lost to the Highlanders on the road by a decisive 73-56 margin.

Even though they lost, VMI were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% better than the opposition, a fact Longwood proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 80-67.

The Keydets bumped their record down to 2-9 with that defeat, which was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.1 points per game. As for the Lancers, their win bumped their record up to 11-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: VMI have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI was pulverized by Longwood 90-58 when the teams last played back in November of 2022. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point VMI was down 46-27.

Series History

Longwood and VMI both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.