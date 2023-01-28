Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Longwood

Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-13; Longwood 15-7

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 12 of 2019. The Buccaneers and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Willett Hall.

The matchup between Charleston Southern and the Winthrop Eagles on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Charleston Southern falling 76-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Longwood as they fell 63-59 to the Radford Highlanders on Thursday.

Charleston Southern is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.70

Odds

The Lancers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Longwood have won eight out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.