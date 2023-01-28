Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ Longwood
Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-13; Longwood 15-7
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 12 of 2019. The Buccaneers and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at Willett Hall.
The matchup between Charleston Southern and the Winthrop Eagles on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Charleston Southern falling 76-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Longwood as they fell 63-59 to the Radford Highlanders on Thursday.
Charleston Southern is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.70
Odds
The Lancers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Longwood have won eight out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Longwood 79 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - Longwood 69 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Feb 19, 2021 - Longwood 64 vs. Charleston Southern 58
- Feb 18, 2021 - Longwood 70 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Longwood 71 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Jan 08, 2020 - Longwood 74 vs. Charleston Southern 56
- Jan 12, 2019 - Charleston Southern 101 vs. Longwood 91
- Feb 15, 2018 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Longwood 65
- Dec 30, 2017 - Charleston Southern 84 vs. Longwood 43
- Feb 28, 2017 - Charleston Southern 79 vs. Longwood 74
- Feb 25, 2017 - Charleston Southern 86 vs. Longwood 78
- Jan 21, 2017 - Charleston Southern 76 vs. Longwood 61
- Mar 03, 2016 - Longwood 75 vs. Charleston Southern 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Longwood 78 vs. Charleston Southern 76