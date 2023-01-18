Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Longwood

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 8-10; Longwood 13-6

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Longwood Lancers since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Gardner-Webb and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Willett Hall. The Lancers will be strutting in after a win while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a loss.

Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 72-65.

Gardner-Webb is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Gardner-Webb's defeat took them down to 8-10 while Longwood's victory pulled them up to 13-6. A win for Gardner-Webb would reverse both their bad luck and Longwood's good luck. We'll see if Gardner-Webb manages to pull off that tough task or if Longwood keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last 12 games against Longwood.