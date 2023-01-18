Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Longwood
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 8-10; Longwood 13-6
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Longwood Lancers since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Gardner-Webb and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Willett Hall. The Lancers will be strutting in after a win while Gardner-Webb will be stumbling in from a loss.
Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 72-65.
Gardner-Webb is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
Gardner-Webb's defeat took them down to 8-10 while Longwood's victory pulled them up to 13-6. A win for Gardner-Webb would reverse both their bad luck and Longwood's good luck. We'll see if Gardner-Webb manages to pull off that tough task or if Longwood keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lancers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last 12 games against Longwood.
- Jan 15, 2022 - Longwood 66 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
- Feb 12, 2021 - Longwood 78 vs. Gardner-Webb 71
- Feb 11, 2021 - Longwood 57 vs. Gardner-Webb 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - Longwood 84 vs. Gardner-Webb 81
- Mar 02, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 66 vs. Longwood 47
- Feb 07, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 89 vs. Longwood 86
- Jan 27, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 60 vs. Longwood 57
- Jan 06, 2018 - Longwood 79 vs. Gardner-Webb 73
- Feb 04, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 90 vs. Longwood 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 85 vs. Longwood 79
- Feb 20, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 81 vs. Longwood 71
- Jan 02, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 67 vs. Longwood 66