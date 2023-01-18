Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Longwood

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 8-10; Longwood 13-6

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs haven't won a game against the Longwood Lancers since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Gardner-Webb and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Willett Hall. The Lancers should still be riding high after a victory, while Gardner-Webb will be looking to right the ship.

Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood took their contest against the Spartans 72-65.

Gardner-Webb's loss took them down to 8-10 while Longwood's win pulled them up to 13-6. A win for Gardner-Webb would reverse both their bad luck and Longwood's good luck. We'll see if Gardner-Webb manages to pull off that tough task or if Longwood keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last 12 games against Longwood.