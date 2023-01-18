Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Longwood
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 8-10; Longwood 13-6
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs haven't won a game against the Longwood Lancers since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Gardner-Webb and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET at Willett Hall. The Lancers should still be riding high after a victory, while Gardner-Webb will be looking to right the ship.
Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 72-67 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Longwood proved too difficult a challenge. Longwood took their contest against the Spartans 72-65.
Gardner-Webb's loss took them down to 8-10 while Longwood's win pulled them up to 13-6. A win for Gardner-Webb would reverse both their bad luck and Longwood's good luck. We'll see if Gardner-Webb manages to pull off that tough task or if Longwood keeps their momentum going instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last 12 games against Longwood.
- Jan 15, 2022 - Longwood 66 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
- Feb 12, 2021 - Longwood 78 vs. Gardner-Webb 71
- Feb 11, 2021 - Longwood 57 vs. Gardner-Webb 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - Longwood 84 vs. Gardner-Webb 81
- Mar 02, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 66 vs. Longwood 47
- Feb 07, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 89 vs. Longwood 86
- Jan 27, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 60 vs. Longwood 57
- Jan 06, 2018 - Longwood 79 vs. Gardner-Webb 73
- Feb 04, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 90 vs. Longwood 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 85 vs. Longwood 79
- Feb 20, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 81 vs. Longwood 71
- Jan 02, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 67 vs. Longwood 66