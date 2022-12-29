Who's Playing
High Point @ Longwood
Current Records: High Point 8-4; Longwood 8-5
What to Know
The High Point Panthers haven't won a game against the Longwood Lancers since Feb. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. High Point and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET at Willett Hall. The Lancers should still be riding high after a big win, while the Panthers will be looking to get back in the win column.
Last Wednesday, High Point lost to the East Carolina Pirates on the road by a decisive 60-49 margin. One thing holding High Point back was the mediocre play of guard Jaden House, who did not have his best game: he finished with 17 points on 7-for-20 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, everything went Longwood's way against the South Carolina State Bulldogs last week as they made off with a 104-77 victory.
High Point is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The Panthers are now 8-4 while the Lancers sit at 8-5. Longwood is 4-3 after wins this year, and High Point is 1-2 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lancers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Longwood have won ten out of their last 16 games against High Point.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Longwood 78 vs. High Point 71
- Feb 15, 2022 - Longwood 70 vs. High Point 66
- Jan 20, 2021 - Longwood 67 vs. High Point 54
- Jan 19, 2021 - Longwood 75 vs. High Point 54
- Feb 22, 2020 - Longwood 57 vs. High Point 54
- Jan 25, 2020 - Longwood 72 vs. High Point 62
- Feb 13, 2019 - Longwood 62 vs. High Point 59
- Jan 24, 2019 - Longwood 55 vs. High Point 51
- Feb 27, 2018 - Longwood 68 vs. High Point 55
- Feb 22, 2018 - High Point 75 vs. Longwood 56
- Jan 21, 2018 - High Point 75 vs. Longwood 55
- Feb 01, 2017 - High Point 92 vs. Longwood 68
- Dec 31, 2016 - Longwood 60 vs. High Point 55
- Mar 04, 2016 - High Point 89 vs. Longwood 78
- Feb 18, 2016 - High Point 88 vs. Longwood 80
- Dec 02, 2015 - High Point 90 vs. Longwood 66