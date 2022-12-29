Who's Playing

High Point @ Longwood

Current Records: High Point 8-4; Longwood 8-5

What to Know

The High Point Panthers haven't won a game against the Longwood Lancers since Feb. 22 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. High Point and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET at Willett Hall. The Lancers should still be riding high after a big win, while the Panthers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Last Wednesday, High Point lost to the East Carolina Pirates on the road by a decisive 60-49 margin. One thing holding High Point back was the mediocre play of guard Jaden House, who did not have his best game: he finished with 17 points on 7-for-20 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything went Longwood's way against the South Carolina State Bulldogs last week as they made off with a 104-77 victory.

High Point is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Panthers are now 8-4 while the Lancers sit at 8-5. Longwood is 4-3 after wins this year, and High Point is 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Longwood have won ten out of their last 16 games against High Point.