The High Point Panthers travel to take on the Longwood Lancers at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday in a Big South battle. High Point is 3-6 on the season and has a 1-3 mark in the Big South. Longwood is 3-13 (2-8 Big South) and has lost five of its last six.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Panthers as one-point favorites in the High Point vs. Longwood odds. The over-under for total points expected is set at 132.5. Before making any Longwood vs. High Point picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on High Point vs. Longwood. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for High Point vs. Longwood:

High Point vs. Longwood spread: High Point -1

High Point vs. Longwood over-under: 132.5 points

What you need to know about High Point



High Point is playing in its first game since Dec. 31, a game in which the Panthers lost 60-51 against USC Upstate. Bryson Childress led the way for the Panthers in that matchup, finishing with 17 points and two rebounds. Lydell Elmore also had a strong showing in the defeat, posting a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. For the season, Elmore is averaging 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

High Point has struggled mightily on the road, winning just one of its last 11 road games. However, the Panthers are 5-2 in their last seven road games against Longwood.

What you need to know about Longwood

Meanwhile, Longwood limps into Tuesday's contest having lost each of its last two games. The Lancers dropped a 70-50 decision against Winthrop on Friday. Juan Munoz led the charge for Longwood in the defeat, scoring 15 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Despite their most recent setback, the Lancers will be confident they can secure the victory on Tuesday. That's because Longwood is 4-1 against the spread in its last five meetings against High Point. The Lancers have also won six of their last 10 meetings against the Panthers.

How to make Longwood vs. High Point picks

The model has simulated High Point vs. Longwood 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins High Point vs. Longwood? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.