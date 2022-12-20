Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Longwood

Current Records: South Carolina State 2-11; Longwood 7-5

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will be returning home after a five-game road trip. They and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Willett Hall. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Lancers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the The Citadel Bulldogs this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 75-70 win.

Meanwhile, South Carolina State escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Samford Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61.

The wins brought Longwood up to 7-5 and South Carolina State to 2-11. Longwood is 3-3 after wins this year, South Carolina State 0-1.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.