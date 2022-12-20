Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Longwood

Current Records: South Carolina State 2-11; Longwood 7-5

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Longwood Lancers are heading back home. They and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET Tuesday at Willett Hall. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Longwood beat the The Citadel Bulldogs 75-70 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, South Carolina State escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Samford Bulldogs by the margin of a single free throw, 62-61.

The Lancers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Longwood is now 7-5 while South Carolina State sits at 2-11. Longwood is 3-3 after wins this year, South Carolina State 0-1.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a big 14-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.