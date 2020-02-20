Longwood vs. South Carolina Upstate odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Longwood and South Carolina Upstate.
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans and the Longwood Lancers are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 6 p.m. ET Thursday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans are 11-16 overall and 8-4 at home, while Longwood is 11-17 overall and 4-11 on the road. Longwood has won four of its past six games. USC Upstate has lost three of its past four. The Spartans are favored by 1.5 points in the latest South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood odds, while the over-under is set at 138. Before entering any Longwood vs. USC Upstate picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Longwood vs. USC Upstate:
- South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood spread: South Carolina Upstate -1.5
- South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood over-under: 138 points
- South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood money line: South Carolina Upstate -125, Longwood 104
What you need to know about South Carolina Upstate
South Carolina Upstate came up short against the High Point Panthers on Saturday, 62-54. Tommy Bruner had 23 points. Nevin Zink finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
On the season, the Spartans are 14-10-1 against the spread, with an 8-2 ATS mark at home.
What you need to know about Longwood
Longwood, meanwhile, was able to grind out a solid win over the Hampton Pirates on Saturday, 76-68. Juan Munoz had 16 points and five assists. Jordan Cintron grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 10 points. The Lancers registered a program-record sixth Big South win. A 7-0 spurt put Longwood up 68-55 with 3:49 to go and the Lancers coasted the rest of the way.
Longwood lost the most recent meeting with South Carolina Upstate on January 4, 73-56. The Lancers are 10-15-1 against the spread this season.
How to make Longwood vs. USC Upstate picks
SportsLine's model has simulated USC Upstate vs. Longwood 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Longwood vs, South Carolina Upstate? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the USC Upstate vs. Longwood spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
