Longwood vs. South Carolina Upstate odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions from proven model

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans and the Longwood Lancers are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 6 p.m. ET Thursday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans are 11-16 overall and 8-4 at home, while Longwood is 11-17 overall and 4-11 on the road. Longwood has won four of its past six games. USC Upstate has lost three of its past four.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood spread: South Carolina Upstate -1.5

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood over-under: 138 points

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood money line: South Carolina Upstate -125, Longwood 104

What you need to know about South Carolina Upstate

South Carolina Upstate came up short against the High Point Panthers on Saturday, 62-54. Tommy Bruner had 23 points. Nevin Zink finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

On the season, the Spartans are 14-10-1 against the spread, with an 8-2 ATS mark at home.

What you need to know about Longwood

Longwood, meanwhile, was able to grind out a solid win over the Hampton Pirates on Saturday, 76-68. Juan Munoz had 16 points and five assists. Jordan Cintron grabbed 12 rebounds and scored 10 points. The Lancers registered a program-record sixth Big South win. A 7-0 spurt put Longwood up 68-55 with 3:49 to go and the Lancers coasted the rest of the way.

Longwood lost the most recent meeting with South Carolina Upstate on January 4, 73-56. The Lancers are 10-15-1 against the spread this season.

