Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ Longwood
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 23-7; Longwood 20-10
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UNC-Asheville and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Willett Hall. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where UNC-Asheville won 54-46, we could be in for a big score.
UNC-Asheville had enough points to win and then some against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday, taking their game 80-62.
Meanwhile, Longwood didn't have too much trouble with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on the road on Thursday as they won 75-63.
UNC-Asheville is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped UNC-Asheville to 23-7 and the Lancers to 20-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UNC-Asheville and Longwood clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lancers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UNC-Asheville have won ten out of their last 14 games against Longwood.
- Jan 12, 2023 - UNC-Asheville 54 vs. Longwood 46
- Feb 02, 2022 - Longwood 56 vs. UNC-Asheville 48
- Mar 01, 2021 - Longwood 77 vs. UNC-Asheville 61
- Dec 31, 2020 - Longwood 65 vs. UNC-Asheville 55
- Dec 30, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 80 vs. Longwood 73
- Feb 13, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 73 vs. Longwood 71
- Jan 20, 2020 - UNC-Asheville 71 vs. Longwood 66
- Jan 10, 2019 - Longwood 67 vs. UNC-Asheville 62
- Feb 07, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 78 vs. Longwood 73
- Jan 09, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 90 vs. Longwood 80
- Feb 11, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 91 vs. Longwood 69
- Jan 11, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 89 vs. Longwood 68
- Jan 30, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 88 vs. Longwood 74
- Dec 31, 2015 - UNC-Asheville 70 vs. Longwood 61