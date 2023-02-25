Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Longwood

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 23-7; Longwood 20-10

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UNC-Asheville and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Willett Hall. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where UNC-Asheville won 54-46, we could be in for a big score.

UNC-Asheville had enough points to win and then some against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday, taking their game 80-62.

Meanwhile, Longwood didn't have too much trouble with the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs on the road on Thursday as they won 75-63.

UNC-Asheville is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped UNC-Asheville to 23-7 and the Lancers to 20-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when UNC-Asheville and Longwood clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lancers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNC-Asheville have won ten out of their last 14 games against Longwood.